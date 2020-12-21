CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was seriously injured early Monday morning in a fire at an affordable housing complex for seniors in north suburban Zion.
The fire started around 12:20 a.m. at the Carmel House Senior Apartments in the 2800 block of Elisha.
Zion Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to a third-floor apartment, where firefighters found heavy smoke, and a person in need of medical attention.
Firefighters pulled the person out of the apartment and extinguished the fire, while evacuating other people from the building.
One person was taken to Vista East Medical Center in serious condition. Two other people were taken to the hospital for underlying medical conditions that might have been exacerbated by the incident.
Officials said nine apartments will need repairs before the residents can return. One was damaged by fire, two sustained smoke and water damage, and six sustained water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
