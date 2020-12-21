CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 38 people were shot, four of them fatally, over weekend in Chicago, including a mass shooting in the Burnside neighborhood that left six people wounded early Saturday and a shooting that left a 71-year-old woman dead in her house in Morgan Park Sunday evening.

Police said an unknown person walked into a party in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, and started shooting.

One woman and five men between the ages of 28 and 48 were all hospitalized. Five of those shot were in fair condition. A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

There were bullets on the ground and at least 33 police evidence markers visible after the shooting. A witness said he heard shots going off for five minutes.

At 1:35 a.m. Sunday, three women were shot and wounded in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard in the Homan Square neighborhood. The victims were in a parked vehicle when someone in a red Jeep Cherokee fired shots at them, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the buttocks. A 25-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face, and a 22-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The first fatal shooting this weekend happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said a gunman was chasing a 47-year-old man on the 1300 block of West 87th Street, and shot him in the head.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Alex Kinsy.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was on the street on the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when someone pulled up in a light-colored vehicle and shot him in the right hip, right arm, and left shoulder.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as David Green Jr.

At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and someone shot him in the head and neck.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 7:39 p.m. Sunday, a 71-year-old woman was shot and killed when assailants fired into her house in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The woman was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan Street when two assailants began shooting into the house from outside, police said.

The woman was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital.

At about 1:10 a.m. Monday, a 41-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, with gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, a 39-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 2500 block of West Cortez Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second man wounded in the same shooting took himself to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach and right arm.

Not currently included in this count or the embedded Google Map is an incident in which a 21-year-old man and a woman of an unspecified age were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in a vehicle in a garage in the 3200 block of West 64th Street, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said a handgun was found in the car, but the circumstances of the incident were not specified. Area One detectives have launched a death investigation.

At least 22 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Also From CBS Chicago: