CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is the official start of winter, and with it comes a fast moving system the will bring a quick and scattered wintry mix with little or no accumulation of snow.
By Tuesday, high pressure will arrive with sunshine.
Wednesday will be breezy and mostly cloudy as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. A winter storm could bring snow, rain or a mix in the evening and overnight that will turn into snow overnight and early Thursday.
Christmas Eve will be breezy, and temperatures will plummet 25 degrees to highs in the mid 20s. The wind chill will over close to zero.
Christmas will be mostly sunny, breezy and very cold, with a high temperature of 24 degrees.
Forecast:
Monday: Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning with little or no accumulation. HIGH: 42
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 43
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with snow or rain developing in the evening. HIGH: 49
Thursday (Christmas Eve): Mostly cloudy with a chance of an early morning snow shower, then breezy and much colder. HIGH: 25 (wind chill 5-15)
Friday (Christmas): Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. HIGH: 24