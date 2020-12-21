DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
By Robb Ellis

Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28.

On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 43.

It will be warming up to the 50s with rain early on Wednesday before the bottom falls out.

Low Temperatures: 12.21.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Expect a dramatic nosedive in temperatures from 50s Wednesday afternoon to single digits by Christmas morning.

Christmas Forecast: 12.21.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Christmas Eve Thursday is 18, the low 7. For Christmas Day Friday, the high is 22 and the low is 18.

7 Day Forecast: 12.21.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

