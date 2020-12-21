CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28.
On Tuesday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 43.
It will be warming up to the 50s with rain early on Wednesday before the bottom falls out.
Expect a dramatic nosedive in temperatures from 50s Wednesday afternoon to single digits by Christmas morning.
The high for Christmas Eve Thursday is 18, the low 7. For Christmas Day Friday, the high is 22 and the low is 18.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Federal COVID-19 Economic Relief Package Is A Lifeline For Many In Illinois, But Will It Arrive In Time?
- ‘Just Like Not Having Christmas’: South Side Woman Says USPS Won’t Leave Christmas Tree She Ordered At Her Door
- Foot Chase In Hammond, Indiana Ends With Man Being Charged With Driving Drunk, Other Counts