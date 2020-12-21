CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re all eager for the changes 2021 will bring, but COVID-19’s impact on hiring and the workplace may not vanish when the clock strikes midnight.

Before you get too comfortable with your home setup, experts at job search company Glassdoor predict our March 2020 goodbye to offices is temporary.

“I don’t ever expect more than 10% or 20% of workers will stay fully remote,” said Glassdoor chief economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain.

Chamberlain gave us his five job market predictions.

His first: we should expect a hybrid of remote and in-office work.

About 40% of the workforce has been completely remote during the pandemic, but Chamberlin expects that to shrink once COVID’s under control.

Trend two: “People are not satisfied with the commitments anymore,” Chamberlain said.

The Black Live Matters movement has pushed companies to make strides on diversity and inclusion

“They really say they will not work for companies who don’t take diversity and inclusion seriously,” Chamberlain said.

The third trend: salary adjustments.

“Anyone moving to new locations is likely to see comp adjust eventually,” Chamberlain said.

Fully remote workers are no longer tied to expensive cities where their company is headquartered, but living in a more cost-effective location has its price. Remote employees could see their salaries decrease between 5% to 30%.

Chamberlain also predicted company cultures need to adapt to our new, virtual office space.

“Without an office to kind of set the tone for what it’s like to work at this company versus the other, employers have had to do more to maintain an employer brand and keep culture in shape,” he said.

Finally, even when the COVID-19 recession ends, some jobs may never return. Chamberlain said many administrative assistant and human resources roles will now be replaced by technology.

Another sector predicted to struggle is higher education

“The higher education system is facing a financial tsunami today, with declining enrollment,” Chamberlain said.

As for traditional retail roles, Chamberlain said “So much business has shifted to e-commerce, I think, even when the pandemic is over, people are used to that, and they’re just going to stick with that.”

His advice for people in disappearing industries?

“Think imaginatively about your skills and other fields that you could move into,” he said.

For example, “If you have lost a job in food service or retail to try to move over into logistics and warehousing.”

A great way to leap into a new industry is networking. Not all jobs are posted online. Sometimes a simple phone call or email to a hiring manager can be the key to your next opportunity.

Jobs that are expected to thrive include discretionary healthcare roles like eye doctors and physical therapists. Glassdoor predicts those roles will bounce back once back once COVID is no longer a concern.