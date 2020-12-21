CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while standing in an alley in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood early Monday morning, Chicago police say.
The 39-year-old was standing in the 2500 block of West Cortez Street just before 3 a.m. when he was struck in the stomach.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
