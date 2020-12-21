La Russa Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge To End DUI CaseLa Russa's attorney said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest. Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire and smashed into a curb, leaving the car smoking.

Bears Beat Vikings To Stay In Stride In Playoff RaceDavid Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota's depleted defense and hung on for a victory on Sunday to stay in the hunt for the expanded playoffs.

Buie, Northwestern Beat No. 4 Michigan StateBoo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade, topping the No. 4 Spartans on Sunday night.

No. 15 Northwestern, Auburn Set To Meet In Citrus BowlNo. 15 Northwestern (6-2, Big Ten) vs. Auburn (6-4, Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST

Illini Blow First-Half Lead, Fall To Unbeaten RutgersNo. 19 Rutgers (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois on Sunday.

Notre Dame Selected For Final College Football Playoff Spot, Will Face No. 1 AlabamaNotre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.