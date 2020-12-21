DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed during a robbery in Bridgeport Monday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 3000 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim was shot during the commission of a robbery and was pronounced dead.

The victim held a concealed carry permit, police said.

As of Monday night, no one was in custody. Area One detectives were investigating.

Further details were not available.

