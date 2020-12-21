CHICAGO (CBS) — A Jeep crashed into two other vehicles after a driver was shot on the Near West Side on Monday afternoon.
Police said at 4:41 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Jeep north in the 200 block of North Western Avenue near Lake Street when he heard shots and felt pain.
The man had been grazed in the head by a bullet, police said. Afterward, his Jeep struck two vehicles that were traveling in unknown directions.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.
Two people in another car were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, according to the Fire Department.
No one was in custody late Monday. Detectives were investigating.
