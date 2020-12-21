DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third time in as many weeks, multiple motorists found their car windows smashed in the area near Western and Peterson avenues.

About 12 vehicles had their passenger side windows smashed sometime between midnight and 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 18 car windows were also smashed on the very same block.

On Monday of last week, more than a dozen car windows were also smashed along two blocks of Western Avenue near the West Ridge Nature Preserve. The car windows were found broken along Western Avenue between Peterson and Ardmore avenues – just to the south and west of the Oakley Avenue scene.

Police said Area Three detectives are investigating.

