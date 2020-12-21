CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side is holding a food giveaway Monday.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, 1,000 meals from Manny’s Deli will be given out at noon.
The church is located at 78th and Racine in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
There will be enough corned beef, bread and mustard to feed a family of four.
