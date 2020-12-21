DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side is holding a food giveaway Monday.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, 1,000 meals from Manny’s Deli will be given out at noon.

The church is located at 78th and Racine in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

There will be enough corned beef, bread and mustard to feed a family of four.

