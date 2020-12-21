CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, helping you cope with the challenges of the pandemic.
Small business owners told CBS 2 they’re hoping the stimulus arrives in time. CBS 2 found the system used to pay out jobless benefits in Illinois continues to lag from previously approved federal pandemic relief.
Nina Garnett stopped driving for Uber because she’s a diabetic and at high risk for contracting the virus. She hasn’t been able to get unemployment help since applying back in March.
“There’s no place to turn for additional help,” Garrett said, who added that she has not been able to pay for medicine.
Current pandemic benefits and extended unemployment are set to expire in just a few days. The concern is there could be a gap between when the current packages ends and the new one begins.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- New Federal COVID-19 Economic Relief Package Is A Lifeline For Many In Illinois, But Will It Arrive In Time?
- ‘Just Like Not Having Christmas’: South Side Woman Says USPS Won’t Leave Christmas Tree She Ordered At Her Door
- Foot Chase In Hammond, Indiana Ends With Man Being Charged With Driving Drunk, Other Counts