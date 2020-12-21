CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Deputy Corporation Counsel Caryn Jacobs and Law Department Director of Public Affairs Kathleen Fieweger are out of their jobs.

The Mayor’s office late Monday afternoon confirmed that Jacobs and Fieweger “are no longer employed with the City.”

The Mayor’s office did not specify why Jacobs and Fieweger are out. But their departures come on the heels of the resignation of Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner in the fallout over the botched Chicago Police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed while naked in her home.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she sought and accepted Flessner’s resignation.

Flessner was the first city official to be ousted over the city’s handling of Young’s case. Lightfoot had criticized the city’s Law Department for seeking to block CBS 2 from airing video footage of the wrong raid of Young’s home. A federal judge denied that request, and Lightfoot has since said that it was a mistake, though she has denied knowing about the request beforehand.

“To be clear, we do not stop the publication of any news outlet from doing their job. Never should have happened, and will never happen again,” Lightfoot said.

On Friday, the city’s Law Department dropped a motion seeking sanctions against the attorney for Young, after CBS 2 obtained video of a police raid in which Young was handcuffed naked as police wrongly searched her home. Lightfoot called the effort by the Law Department to seek sanctions against Young’s attorney “a colossal mistake.”

The mayor said, had she been advised of the move beforehand, she never would have allowed the Law Department to seek sanctions.

Earlier Monday, Mayor Lightfoot also announced every officer involved in the wrong raid of Young’s home has been placed on desk duty until the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) concludes its investigation of the 2019 incident.

The mayor said the officers were removed from the street at the direction of Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, amid a COPA investigation that has dragged on for more than a year.

Lightfoot said COPA, the watchdog agency that investigates claims of police misconduct, has taken too long to reach a conclusion in Young’s case.

