By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:71-Year-Old Woman, Morgan Park, Morgan Street, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old woman is dead after assailants shot into her house in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday night.

At 7:39 p.m., the woman was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan Street when two assailants began shooting into the house from outside, police said.

The woman was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of Sunday night, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.

