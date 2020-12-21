CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old woman is dead after assailants shot into her house in the Morgan Park neighborhood Sunday night.
At 7:39 p.m., the woman was inside a home in the 10800 block of South Morgan Street when two assailants began shooting into the house from outside, police said.
The woman was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
As of Sunday night, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- ‘You Have the Wrong Place:’ Body Camera Video Shows Moments Police Handcuff Innocent, Naked Woman During Wrong Raid
- 3 High-Ranking Fire Department Officials Ask For Demotion, Including One Who Sources Say Was Twice Denied Boarding On A Plane Because He Was Drunk
- Families Say Their Holiday Packages Are Lost In Limbo And USPS Told Them They Can’t Help Now