By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lakeview, Oakdale Avenue, Robbery, South Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed in her car in South Lakeview Monday evening.

The 22-year-old woman was in a Nissan in the 900 block of West Oakdale Avenue at 7:10 p.m., when one assailant came up and grabbed her belongings from inside the driver’s side door, police said.

Two more assailants then came up to the passenger’s side doors and took more items from the car, police said.

The suspects then got into a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and fled, police said. The victim was not injured and refused medical attention.

The suspects did not take the car, police said.

No one was in custody Monday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.

