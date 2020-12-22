DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Nine months later, the Bulls are finally back as their season tips off on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
But a few things have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA season back in March. There is a new coach in Billy Donovan, a couple of new players, and a new front office – and fans are not allowed in the United Center.
Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky is really happy to be back. He returned to practice after spending nine days in self-quarantine.
Satoransky did not have any symptoms and never tested positive for COVID-19, but the NBA felt he had been in close contact with former teammate Noah Vonleh – who did test positive.
Satoransky hopes to play some in the opener, depending on his conditioning.
“I’m just glad to be here, you know – very glad. It’s kind of an early Christmas for me, because I expected it to be tomorrow. After I was able to practice, I’m in a better mood. But it was very tough for me being at home, you know, not being able to work out or doing anything; self-quarantine myself; working hard for eight months and then this is going to happen to you,” he said. “But I’m just one of the players that are probably going to have to go through this, and I’m glad it was just preseason.”
