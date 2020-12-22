CHICAGO (CBS) — Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine and above average highs in the mid 40s Tuesday. Conditions will be breezy at times.
Clouds will return Wednesday ahead of a large winter storm that will bring rain to the area through the late afternoon and overnight. As cold air arrives, there will be mixing with some snow with little or no accumulation.
The first true Arctic blast of the season arrives Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the teens and low 20s. The wind chill will hover between 10 and 10 below zero. It will be breezy and partly to mostly sunny both days with flurries on Thursday.
Who gets a White Christmas? Parts of Northwest Indiana, especially Porter County, will see lake effect snow Thursday and Friday. More than one inch is possible.
Forecast:
Tuesday: Turning mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 45
Tuesday night: Mild, breezy and partly cloudy. LOW: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with rain developing late in the day. Some mixing with snow possible at night. HIGH: 52
Christmas Eve: Frigid, breezy and mostly sunny with scattered flurries. HIGH: 20 (Wind Chill 10 to -10)
Christmas: Another frigid day with sun and breezy conditions. HIGH: 22 (Wind Chill 10 to -10)
