WASHINGTON (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday began granting pardons in his final days in office, including one for former campaign aide and Chicago native George Papadopoulos – who was convicted as a part of the Russia investigation.

President Trump also pardoned former congressmen Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins, and Alex van der Zwaan, who was also convicted as a part of the Russia probe.

They were four of the 15 pardons the White House announced Tuesday night, as the president weighs pardons for allies and strangers alike in the final days of his term as commander in chief.

Papadopoulos went to Niles West High School and graduated from DePaul University in 2009.

He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about contacts he had with Russian agents while he was on the Trump campaign’s payroll. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to investigators regarding questions of Russian interference.

Collins was the first member of the House to endorse Mr. Trump, and was convicted in August 2018 for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, seven counts of conspiracy fraud and lying to the FBI over an illegal stock tip he gave his son. Hunter pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, including for thins like vacations, and claimed the whole thing was a “witch hunt.”

Mr. Trump also commuted the sentence of Steve Stockman, a former congressman who pleaded guilty to counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

The president pardoned others on Tuesday, too, including Alfonso Costa, a dentist who pleaded guilty to health care fraud, and Alfred Lee Crum, who pleaded guilty in 1952 to helping a relative illegally distill moonshine.

Mr. Trump’s pardons on Tuesday bring the total he’s granted so far to 44. That number is only expected to grow as the president’s time in office draws to a close. Recently, Mr. Trump also pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who lied to the FBI about his Russian contacts.

