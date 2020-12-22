WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — There is trash trouble in the west suburbs.

The City of West Chicago says a waste management company is looking at expanding its business there. But neighbors told CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra they do not like the idea.

Nick Dzierzanowski is a former West Chicago city councilman, but he spoke to us Tuesday as a homeowner.

“It’s just not fair to our community,” Dzierzanowski said.

He is concerned that his neighborhood will suffer if a business gets its way.

“There’s a proposal to put in a second garbage transfer station in West Chicago,” Dzierzanowski said.

He is talking about Lakeshore Recycling Systems, which operates a facility in West Chicago that sorts recyclables and trash. The city confirmed to CBS 2 it expects Lakeshore to apply to add a waste transfer station on that same road.

“I’ve put together with the help of residents and business owners a coalition who are in opposition to this,” Dzierzanowski said.

He launched the site Protect West Chicago, warning the area of what he fears will be wear and tear on roads, the environment, and property values.

He is joined by realtor Maria Correa.

“As a real estate professional for more than 20 years, definitely, that’s going to affect the values of the homes,” Correa said. “I felt like I needed to join this campaign, Protect West Chicago, because the Latino community needs to be heard. They need to participate.”

Both feel the City of West Chicago has tried to avoid talking about the project, and the city administrator acknowledged that’s purposeful. In a statement, he said West Chicago “has not received an application” for the waste transfer facility yet, and “the mayor and aldermen are not able to comment or provide an opinion” until much later in the process.

In that case, it’s Dzierzanowski’s message that has a head start.

“It’s getting the word out and letting people know what’s happening within our community.

We reached out to Lakeshore Recycling Systems to ask when it might apply but we hadn’t yet heard back late Tuesday. When Lakeshore does apply, the West Chicago city administrator told us City Hall will follow the laws that require open meetings and public comment.

Also From CBS Chicago: