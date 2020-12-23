DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were shot Wednesday afternoon while in a vehicle in the South Austin neighborhood.

The women, ages 22 and 24, were stopped at a traffic light heading east on Harrison Street at Cicero Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them, police said.

The victims’ vehicle came to rest after hitting a parked car on Harrison Street on the other side of Cicero Avenue, police said.

The older woman was shot in the face and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition, police said. The younger woman was shot in the right foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Four detectives were investigating Wednesday afternoon.

