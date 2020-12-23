DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police tracked down a BMW stolen late Tuesday night in Chicago’s South Loop.

The car was stolen in a carjacking around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near near Roosevelt and Indiana.

Officers saw the car near Augusta and Lamon in South Austin around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Four people in the car got out and tried to run away, but officers caught up with them.

Police say they found three weapons in the car.

Charges are pending.

