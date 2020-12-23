CHICAGO (CBS) — Police tracked down a BMW stolen late Tuesday night in Chicago’s South Loop.
The car was stolen in a carjacking around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near near Roosevelt and Indiana.
Officers saw the car near Augusta and Lamon in South Austin around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Four people in the car got out and tried to run away, but officers caught up with them.
Police say they found three weapons in the car.
Charges are pending.
