CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago alderman and several pastors are calling for change at City Hall, after CBS 2 Investigators revealed a series of wrong raids by Chicago police.
Sparking the alderman’s attention: the one at the home of Anjanette Young where she was handcuffed, naked, as other officers pointed guns at her.
“I am angry. I am upset,” said Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th.) “Because I saw my mother in Miss Young. I saw my aunt in Miss Young. I saw some of the women leaders that are standing with us today in Miss Young.”
Ald. Coleman said now is the time to take action and change the city’s policies on issuing warrants for police raids, and how they’re carried out. Community leaders came together just one day after an hours-long city council session.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown faced tough questions about the disturbing incident involving an innocent Young. Brown wants to change CPD’s search policy, a policy that was amended less than a year ago as a result of the CBS 2 Investigators exposing bad raids.
