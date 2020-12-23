DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — The temperature drop late Wednesday will take us from the mid- to upper 50s in the afternoon down to the teens and 20s by Christmas Eve Thursday.

Winds are believed to have peaked Wednesday afternoon, but conditions will remain breezy. A Wind Advisory was to expire Wednesday night.

For Christmas Eve, expect blustery and mostly cloudy conditions, with a few flurries or lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana.

The high for Thursday is 22, the low 7. Wind chills will be in the range of 0 to minus 10 by Christmas morning Friday.

For Christmas Day Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 22.

After the brief chill on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, its back to 30s and 40s for the weekend and next week.

Rain, possibly mixed with light snow, arrives late Sunday.

