CHICAGO (CBS) — The temperature drop late Wednesday will take us from the mid- to upper 50s in the afternoon down to the teens and 20s by Christmas Eve Thursday.
Winds are believed to have peaked Wednesday afternoon, but conditions will remain breezy. A Wind Advisory was to expire Wednesday night.
For Christmas Eve, expect blustery and mostly cloudy conditions, with a few flurries or lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana.
The high for Thursday is 22, the low 7. Wind chills will be in the range of 0 to minus 10 by Christmas morning Friday.
For Christmas Day Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 22.
After the brief chill on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, its back to 30s and 40s for the weekend and next week.
Rain, possibly mixed with light snow, arrives late Sunday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Chicago Police Sergeant Relieved Of Powers After She Was Arrested On Charges Of Drunkenly Hitting Gaming Officer At Horseshoe Hammond Casino
- ONLY ON 2: Widow Speaks After Husband Gave Up Jeep Cherokee, Only To Be Shot Dead By Carjackers Anyway In Bridgeport
- Hershey’s Demands Payment From Wauconda’s Side Lot Brewing Over Beer Offerings With Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers