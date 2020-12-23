CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory is in effect for the Chicago area from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. There will be winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, making conditions dangerous for high profile trucks and motor homes on the roads. Christmas decorations could also be affected by strong winds.

Clouds will give way to some sun Wednesday morning. Rain will develop in the afternoon and evening and mix with snow overnight. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the low 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be windy and bitterly cold with highs in the teens and 20s. The wind chill will range from 10 to 10 degrees below zero. Snow flurries or snow showers are possible Thursday. Thursday will be cloudy, but sun will return for Christmas Friday. Lake effect snow bands will develop over parts of Northwest Indiana with some accumulation possible.

Sunshine returns Saturday, but another storm system brings a chance of a wintry mix on Sunday.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Unseasonably warm with some morning sun with rain showers later in the day. Wind Advisory in effect. HIGH:52

Wednesday night: Very windy. Temperatures plummet to the teens. Any remaining rain showers change to flurries or light snow showers. LOW: 18 (Wind Chill -10 to 0)

Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold and windy with flurries or snow showers possible. HIGH: 19 (Wind Chill -5 to 5)

Christmas: Mostly sunny, breezy and bitterly cold with a chance of morning flurries near the lake. HIGH: 22