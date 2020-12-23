CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of various COVID-19 issues, the DePaul Blue Demon’s men’s basketball team had to cancel or postpone their first 10 games.
But on Wednesday night, their season began at last with a matchup against Western Illinois.
DePaul’s Charlie Moore hit a long-range three-pointer and led all scorers with 22.
Moore also lobbed up impressive an alley-oop to Nick Ongenda.
DePaul cruised to a 91-72 win.
