By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Because of various COVID-19 issues, the DePaul Blue Demon’s men’s basketball team had to cancel or postpone their first 10 games.

But on Wednesday night, their season began at last with a matchup against Western Illinois.

DePaul’s Charlie Moore hit a long-range three-pointer and led all scorers with 22.

Moore also lobbed up impressive an alley-oop to Nick Ongenda.

DePaul cruised to a 91-72 win.

