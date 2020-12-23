CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department on Wednesday said two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in the Gage Park neighborhood – including a child whose condition was described as grave.
The crash happened Wednesday evening at 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue.
A winter hat was seen in the crosswalk as police investigated the accident.
The Fire Department said a child was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition.
A woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department said.
Information from police was not immediately available.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Chicago Police Sergeant Relieved Of Powers After She Was Arrested On Charges Of Drunkenly Hitting Gaming Officer At Horseshoe Hammond Casino
- ONLY ON 2: Widow Speaks After Husband Gave Up Jeep Cherokee, Only To Be Shot Dead By Carjackers Anyway In Bridgeport
- Hershey’s Demands Payment From Wauconda’s Side Lot Brewing Over Beer Offerings With Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers