By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fire Department on Wednesday said two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in the Gage Park neighborhood – including a child whose condition was described as grave.

The crash happened Wednesday evening at 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue.

A winter hat was seen in the crosswalk as police investigated the accident.

The Fire Department said a child was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition.

A woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the Fire Department said.

Information from police was not immediately available.

