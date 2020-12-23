DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Someone appears to be taking out their anger on police officers in Harvey.

Vandals slashed the tires of six detective vehicles and six unmarked cars in the parking lot of the Harvey Police Department overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Officers arrested one man, but there was no motive Wednesday night.

The damage was estimated at $7,000.

