CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police Tuesday fatally shot a man standing in the street and threatening to shoot people, according to a release from the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.
Around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to the 800 block of Second Avenue in Joliet for reports of someone threatening to shoot people. Officers found a man in the street “brandishing what appeared to be a black semiautomatic handgun,” police said.
The man then threatened officers, and police shot him.
Officers performed life saving measures on the scene. Then the Joliet Fire Department transported the man to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officers involved in the incident were taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center for evaluation. No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
