CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 could not stop Santa Claus from making a very special visit to patients in Lurie Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, who are celebrating their first Christmas.

Santa and his elves visited patients and their families to bring some holiday cheer and surprises.

The hospital’s children’s services team also organized a virtual North Pole and winter wonderland. They were filled with toys and gifts for patients and families to do some holiday shopping.

