CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The 25-year-old man was driving along Milwaukee Avenue near Central Park Avenue at 4:09 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.
Investigators said he was shot in the hand, but he kept driving and called 911.
An ambulance got to the man at Belmont, California, and Elston avenues. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
There was a bulletproof vest on the man’s sport-utility vehicle, but it was not known Wednesday afternoon.
We are told he is not a Chicago Police officer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no arrests in the incident.
