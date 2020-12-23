CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Inspector General said Wednesday that he is considering an investigation into the Anjanette Young case, while some Chicago religious leaders are calling on Congress to hold hearings about the city’s wrong raids.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday brought on retired federal judge Ann Claire Williams to launch an outside investigation of the wrong raid of Young’s home, when officers handcuffed her while she was naked, as well as the city’s handling of the fallout.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported, the latest additional call for congressional hearings came at a prayer vigil for Young in Englewood, one day after a special City Council committee held an eight-hour hearing on what happened to Young.

“She is just the tip of the iceberg,” said the Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch.

The religious leaders called for congressional hearings on the Young incident and other cases of wrong raids uncovered by the CBS 2 investigators over the past two years.

“The majority of these raids occurred in the congressional districts of Bobby Rush, Danny Davis, and Chuy Garcia,” Hatch said.

Those are all districts with large Black and Latino populations.

“America is watching. America is watching. It’s an international story,” said the Rev. Ira Acree. “There’s a song I like to sing about, ‘Watch, Fight, and Pray,’ and we’re going to fight until the end.”

The religious leaders pushed for accountability at all levels of government.

“This is the tale of two cities writ large – meaning parts of the city has constitutional rights and freedoms and a right to privacy and in the other parts of the city, we don’t have it,” Hatch said.

“We expect everybody to put their foot down and to demand justice,” Acree said.

WATCH: My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Special Presentation

Mayor Lightfoot, the Police Department, and Civilian Office of Police Accountability now face intense scrutiny, But Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) told us there is fault throughout local government — considering CBS 2’s two-year investigation into wrong raids — 50 stories altogether — was largely ignored by those in power.

“We have to take accountability. We have failed, Jim. We as a city have failed,” Coleman told CBS 2’s Williams. “We have failed our young people. We have failed women. We have failed Black women. We have failed anybody who’s been victimized.”

Ald. Coleman said now is the time to take action and change the city’s policies on issuing warrants for police raids, and how they’re carried out. Community leaders came together just one day after an hours-long city council session.

“I am angry. I am upset,” she said, “because I saw my mother in Miss Young. I saw my aunt in Miss Young. I saw some of the women leaders that are standing with us today in Miss Young.”

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) said Wednesday afternoon that there is “righteous indignation” across the country over the wrong raids. He said he has “no doubts” that Congress will hold hearings.

