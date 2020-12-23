CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot inside a home on Chicago’s South Side.
Someone outside the home at 85th and South Dante Avenue fired shots around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, striking the woman in the thigh, according to the Chicago Police Department. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in good condition Wednesday morning.
In a similar situation in Morgan Park Sunday, 71-year-old Emma Wright was on her couch when two people outside fired into her home. Chicago police say the shooters targeted Wright’s home, possibly looking for family members who recently moved in. Wright was hit instead and died at the hospital.
No one has been arrested in either case.
