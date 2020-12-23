CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman claims she fell through a big hole at a West Garfield Park neighborhood convenience store.

On Wednesday night, the injured customer told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar she went to grab a snack, and the floor just gave out beneath her.

Traffic at the Pulaski Adams Food Mart, 4001 W. Adams St., is constant.

“I was going to buy some nachos and something to drink,” said Marshay Wilkerson.

But as she grabbed that drink, Wilkerson said something went horribly wrong.

“I turned to open the door, and when I turned, I just went in,” Wilkerson said.

She said the tile floor near the refrigerators gave out.

“(The left) half of my body was in the hole and the right half was out, so I just kept saying out loud, like, ‘What the…’” Wilkerson said.

One of Wilkerson’s legs was sent through the large hole. She said there was a basement below, and at the time, the store used a few pop bottles to warn customers.

She was left with a bruise on her leg.

On Wednesday night, the hole had a board over it still was not fixed.

“Something needs to be done and they still haven’t fixed the hole,” Wilkerson said. “That’s really the problem. That is very surprising. It has been two weeks.”

Since 2017, the mini-mart has racked up 46 violations with the city – ranging from selling cigarettes to minors to carrying outdated merchandise.

“If I could fall in that hole, I am 110 pounds,” Wilkerson said. “It’s a safety hazard, honestly, and it could have been worse. I’m glad it wasn’t.”

De Mar paid the store a visit, but he could not get a comment on repairs, or what Wilkerson said happened inside the store.

