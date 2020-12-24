CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday night issued an alert about three gunpoint robberies that happened in the Washington Park neighborhood in recent weeks – and in one of which a woman was shot.
In each incident, one to three men came up to the victims, took out a black handgun, and demanded the victims’ property, police said.
The suspects then took the victims’ personal property and ran off, police said. In one incident, the robbers shot a woman in the leg — though police did not specify which incident this was.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
• At midnight the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the 300 block of East 56th Street;
• At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the 300 block of East Garfield Boulevard;
• At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the 5600 block of South Calumet Avenue.
The robbers were descried as Black males between 21 and 25 years old, standing about 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police did not specify what they were wearing.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
