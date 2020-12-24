CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears hope the sun keeps shining on them as they head to Florida. Here are three things to watch as the Bears take on the 1-13 Jaguars on Sunday.

Can Mitch Keep The Momentum Going?

Mitchell Trubisky has completed nearly 74 percent of his passes and has a quarterback rating of 112.7 since coming back from his benching. that rating is 7th in the NFL in that span. and after doing well against a decent defense. He gets the worst in the league this week. Hf he can avoid mistakes, Trubisky should have no issues keeping it rolling against the Jaguars.

How About David Montgomery Too?

Speaking of offensive momentum, David Montgomery, with the help of a revamped offensive line, has been on fire lately. He has 576 total yards and six touchdowns in his last four games. And it isn’t just the offensive line opening up holes. According to Pro Football Focus, Montgomery forced 11 missed tackles on runs against the Vikings, most by anyone in a game this season. And did I mention the Jags defense is no good. Again, if everyone is motivated, there’s no reason Montgomery can’t run wild.

Has Robert Quinn Turned A Corner?

The Bears big free agent signing on defense has mostly been a massive disappointment, but somewhat quietly, he’s been playing better of late. After having just 11 quarterback hurries the first 12 weeks, he has 12 in the last 3. And last week he finally got his first sack since Week 2. If Quinn can provide more consistent pressure, that’s a big boost for a defense that’s been struggling a bit. The Jags, by the way, are also pretty bad at protecting the quarterback too.

