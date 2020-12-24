DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Even in the holiday rush the job crisis continues. CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and  working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.

This week the career coach is focusing on new job search strategies as we head into a new year.

“A great option for job seekers, in addition to regularly checking postings online, is to create a target list of companies that they have interest in and may want to work for.,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said.

Alves recommends adding about 15 to 20 companies on that target list. Then, check each of companies job sites weekly for new jobs postings that are a fit for the type of role you’re looking for.

The career coach also recommends making contact with people in the company on LinkedIn. Take time to research more about the company and culture, so you’re ready if an opportunity comes up.

“Reach out to people who would be the hiring manager for the role you’re looking for,” she said. Those are the people who will know if openings are coming up in the near or far term and they may be open to building a relationship over time if they like your skills and experience.”

