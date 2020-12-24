DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold has arrived and continues through Christmas Day.

But it warms up quickly by the weekend.

For Christmas Eve Thursday night, look for a few flurries with a low of a mere 9 degrees.

For Christmas Day on Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 22.

It will be warming up with sunshine through Saturday. A light wintry mix may be possible late Sunday.

