CHICAGO (CBS) — Cold has arrived and continues through Christmas Day.
But it warms up quickly by the weekend.
For Christmas Eve Thursday night, look for a few flurries with a low of a mere 9 degrees.
For Christmas Day on Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 22.
It will be warming up with sunshine through Saturday. A light wintry mix may be possible late Sunday.
