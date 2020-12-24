CHICAGO (CBS)– Christmas Eve is bringing the coldest air of the season.
Temperatures will be in the upper teens with winds gusting to more than 30 miles per hour, making conditions even colder.
Best chance of a White Christmas is north central Indiana. A couple of inches of lake effect snow possible there between now and Christmas. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/44mUkCbMX3
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) December 24, 2020
Snow showers and flurries are possible with little to no accumulation expected in Illinois. Lake effect snow in Porter and La Porte counties could see a few inches of snow later Thursday and Friday.
Very cold for a couple of days then a warm up this weekend with highs near 40 by Sunday. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/9gOxRNyHMP
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) December 24, 2020
It’s going to be a cold Christmas with high temperatures in the lower 20s.
Temperatures will warm up by the weekend, with high near 40 degrees by Sunday.