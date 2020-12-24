DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Christmas Eve is bringing the coldest air of the season.

Temperatures will be in the upper teens with winds gusting to more than 30 miles per hour, making conditions even colder.

Snow showers and flurries are possible with little to no accumulation expected in Illinois. Lake effect snow in Porter and La Porte counties could see a few inches of snow later Thursday and Friday.

It’s going to be a cold Christmas with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

Temperatures will warm up by the weekend, with high near 40 degrees by Sunday.

 

