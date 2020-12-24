Blackhawks' Kirby Dach Injured In Canada’s Exhibition WinChicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach left Canada's 1-0 exhibition victory over Russia in the third period Wednesday night at the world junior tournament after injuring his right wrist.

Bulls Get Pounded By Atlanta Hawks In Season OpenerTrae Young scored 37 points and the revamped Atlanta Hawks pounded Chicago on Wednesday night, spoiling Billy Donovan's debut as Bulls coach.

DePaul Men's Basketball Season Begins At Last With Win Over Western IllinoisThe DePaul men's basketball season has began at last with a matchup against Western Illinois.

Dosunmu, Cockburn Lead No. 18 Illinois Past Penn StateIllinois coach Brad Underwood isn’t going to change his mind or his tune all season, especially if Ayo Dosunmu keeps playing like this.

Audige Scores 17 To Help Northwestern Beat IndianaChase Audige scored all of his 17 points in the second half to lead four Northwestern players in double figures and the Wildcats beat Indiana on Wednesday night.

Chicago Blackhawks Winger Alex Nylander Could Miss Season After Knee SurgeryNylander had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in the knee but is not expected to return to hockey-related activities for four to six months.