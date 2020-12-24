DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Santa Claus is making a few final stops before the big night.

Santa normally rides in on his reindeer but on Thursday, he hopped aboard a tow truck to visit kids in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman (16th) expressed concerns about how COVID had stifled Christmas for many of the kids in that neighborhood. So community activist Early Walker let Santa use his truck to deliver toys, games, coats and masks.

