CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman and boy were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Gage Park early Thursday morning. Police are now searching for the driver involved.
Chicago police said the driver hit a 48-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy, who were crossing the street at 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue around midnight.
Both the woman and the boy were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead when they arrived.
Officers are looking for a dark colored SUV that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
