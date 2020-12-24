EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team followed up their upset of the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans with a hard-fought win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday.
The Wildcats were second to last in the conference last year in field goal percentage.
But on Wednesday night, they played their second straight game shooting better than 50 percent.
“After the Michigan State game and all the talk about a huge upset and all those kind of things, I think our guys were determined to make that not a onetime thing. You know, it was really important to them to show that we can be competitive in this league this year, and so we had great preparation,” said Northwestern head men’s basketball coach Chris Collins. “I thought we did a great job moving on the next game after Michigan State.”
Northwestern has another tough test on Saturday when they host No. 23 Ohio State.
If the Wildcats win, they will be 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-1968 season.
