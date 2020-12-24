CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Police were called at 3:13 p.m. to the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, and found the man unresponsive, police said.
He had been shot in the chest and torso, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Thursday afternoon.
