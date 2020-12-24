DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Porter, Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — A Porter County, Indiana sheriff’s officer called it nothing short of a miracle that he was nearby when a gas explosion leveled a house.

His body camera was rolling as he ran to help.

Porter, Indiana Fire Chief Jay Craig said at the time of the explosion in September that a 3-year-old girl was trapped inside the house when crews arrived.

Lt. Kevin Van Kley heard the call over the scanner and rushed to the scene. First, he pulled a young child to safety after finding the child pinned in the rubble.

Also during the search, Craig said firefighters found a woman who was trapped in the house. Van Kley helped free the woman who was trapped under a collapsed section of a roof.

This week, Lt. Van Kley was honored by the Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds for his lifesaving actions, with a medal of honor.

Only three officers in the department’s history have been given that award.

