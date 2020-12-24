CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 could not spoil the spirit at a Christmas Eve block party in Greater Grand Crossing.
Some 250 families lined South Sangamon for “Tis the Season.”
Organizers set up some socially distanced stations for various giveaways, including toys, groceries and warm coats.
I am a Gentleman, Inc. put the event together, along with help from Mariano’s and a local alderman.
“It’s not about receiving,” said 6th Ward Ald. Roderick Sawyer. “It’s about what we can do to help others, so this is really important. This is really great.”
“It’s cold on the outside, but we’re all filed with so much love and warmth on the inside,” said Jermaine Anderson with I am a Gentleman.
Throughout the year, the charity helps young men prepare for good careers but thought it was especially important to take care of less fortunate families during the coronavirus pandemic.
