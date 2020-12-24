DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — United Airlines is taking stricter precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Monday anyone flying from the United Kingdom to four United States cities, including Chicago, will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The test will have to be taken within 72 hours of flying.

This comes after a second strain of coronavirus was detected in the United Kingdom. Researchers say it is more contagious than the first strain.

