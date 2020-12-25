CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be a rather cold Christmas with highs 10 degrees below average and wind chills this morning dipping down to nearly ten below zero.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Tim McGill, things will be warming up a bit this weekend with highs in the 40s by Sunday. No big storms in sight but a little light rain and snow possible late Sunday.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly to mostly sunny, blustery & cold. Highs in the lower 20s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Lows in the upper teens.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Partly to mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the middle 30s. Warming up Sunday into the 40s with light rain and snow possible late. Dry Monday and seasonably cold with a high near 3.
