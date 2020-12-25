CHICAGO (CBS)– Crews battled a fire that broke out at a vacant building in north suburban Waukegan Friday morning.
The fire started just after 5 a.m. at a three-story building on south Genesse Street.
Officials said the building was already being demolished. Crews tore down more walls to make sure there were no hot spots.
There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
