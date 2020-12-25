CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side woman was carjacked Christmas morning, and she says the thieves took the gifts that were supposed to go to her grandchildren.

The grandmother says she is traumatized but grateful to be alive after one of the carjackers pointed a gun at her head. She worried she would never see her family again.

“Y’all do not do people like that,” she said. “Y’all don’t come to people and tear their life apart like that on Christmas.”

Kelxrandia Williams says she stopped to get gas Christmas morning near Garfield Boulevard and the Dan Ryan Expressway. Then two men, one armed with a gun, demanded her car.

“I will never forget that incident, what happened to me, what y’all did to me,” she said.

Police later found her car near 64th and May, but she said the gifts for her grandchildren were gone. Some of them were even replaced with clothes she had never seen before.

“More gifts and clothes and stuff they took from other people,” Williams said. “They just picked and sorted through the stuff they wanted to take and they left more stuff.”

She is one of more than 1,400 carjacking victims in Chicago this year. That is more than twice the number of carjackings in 2019.

It was not the Christmas morning she hoped for, but she clings to a silver lining on the day of silver bells.

“I’m glad I was spared my life today on Christmas,” she said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Police are still looking for the two men who carjacked Williams. They say they took off heading west on Garfield Boulevard.