CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich recorded his message for this year’s Christmas Eve mass.
It was live streamed at midnight from Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral.
Only 200 parishioners were allowed inside and they did receive communion.
Cardinal Cupich will preside over the Christmas Day mass at Holy Name later Friday morning.
I wish you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas. I pray that the peace and love of the #HolyFamily be present in your hearts each and every day: https://t.co/Asf0ajS6zK
— Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) December 25, 2020
