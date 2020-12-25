DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich recorded his message for this year’s Christmas Eve mass.

It was live streamed at midnight from Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral.

Only 200 parishioners were allowed inside and they did receive communion.

Cardinal Cupich will preside over the Christmas Day mass at Holy Name later Friday morning.

