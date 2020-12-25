CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana state trooper was injured in a crash on I-80/94 in Hammond Friday morning.
According to Indiana State Police, troopers were investigating a crash on the overpass at Indianapolis Boulevard around 8:15 a.m. when an SUV rear ended a police car parked on the shoulder against a median.
The police vehicle hit the median due to the impact of the crash and crossed all lanes. The trooper was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Police said the offending driver lost control of his black BMW SUV and was seen swerving as it approached the scene.
Both drivers were taken to Munster Community Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. The trooper was released from the hospital.
The interstate was closed for two hours.
No arrests have been made and toxicology test results are pending.
Also From CBS Chicago: