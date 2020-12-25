CHICAGO (CBS) — Merry Christmas from Zeal, the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a cute three-year-old lab mix who loves chasing tennis balls. Zeal is gentle when taking treats and will never say no to a cookie.
Zeal’s foster family says he is always nearby to ask for belly rubs. He will do great as the only pet in an adult only home.
Zeal is one of many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago. Visit the organization’s virtual adoption site on the PAWS Chicago website.
If you’re not ready to commit to a pet you can still support PAWS Chicago by making a donation.
Your gift will have a great impact at PAWS Chicago thanks to longtime supporter Micheal Sweig’s $50,000 holiday match, along with an additional $25,000 match from animal lovers Wayne and Nan Kocourek, your gift will have twice the impact, up to a total of $75,000!
To find out how to donate visit PAWS Chicago online.
Happy holidays from every pet, volunteer, and staff here at PAWS! The greatest gift of all is being a part of this incredible community of animal lovers. 🐶❤️🐱 #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/hatmLGdDRs
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) December 25, 2020
